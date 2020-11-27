November 27, 2020 - Savannah Ballet Theatre announces an exciting new twist for this year’s traditional performance of The Nutcracker. Due to the pandemic, this annual event has been transformed into an on-air broadcast in partnership with local NBC affiliate, WSAV-TV. They will broadcast a 90-minute performance of The Nutcracker twice on Christmas Day 2020 from 5:30-7 a.m. and again from 5-6:30 p.m. The performance will also be available for streaming on WSAV’s and SBT’s websites as well as via their social media channels.
The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift come-to-life to become her beloved prince. There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by joining SBT as they take viewers on a magical holiday dream filmed in iconic Savannah locations. Enjoying Savannah Ballet Theatre's professional dancers from the comfort and safety of home will maintain a beloved tradition during these times of social distancing.
“The Nutcracker is an incredible way to celebrate the holiday season and we are so excited to showcase this virtual production of The Nutcracker through this partnership,” said SBT Board and Video Production Director Jay Jernigan. “The Nutcracker has become a holiday family tradition for so many and we love that we are able to give these precious memories, thanks to support from the City of Savannah and the WSAV team.”
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. It is their mission to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio, and to engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
For more information about The Nutcracker or on the history and mission of the Savannah Ballet Theatre & School of Dance, please visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.