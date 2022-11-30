November 30, 2022 - Canady's Heating Air Plumbing launched the Third Annual Canady's Coats for Kids drive for the winter season on Monday, Nov. 28. Canady's Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old. Canady’s Coats for Kids will not be able to accept used or damaged coats.
The Canady's Coats for Kids campaign runs through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Canady's will deliver the coats for distribution to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to member agencies serving children in need in January.
“We are excited to again partner with the United Way of the Coastal Empire for Canady’s Coats for Kids,” Fred Canady, founder of Canady's Heating Air Plumbing, said. “Thanks to the generosity of residents in the Coastal Empire, we have helped thousands of area children since we first began this effort.”
Canady’s Coats for Kids will have donation sites at several convenient locations. Collection boxes will be inside each donation site’s lobby through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
United Way of the Coastal Empire Offices
428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA, 31401
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
711 Zitterour Drive, Rincon, GA, 31326
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
301 Olive Street, Hinesville, GA, 31313
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
9330 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA, 31324
Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Family Connection Building
Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NOTE: All United Way of the Coastal Empire offices will be closed on Dec. 23, 26, 30, and January 2.
Canady's Heating Air Plumbing
504 Scott Court, Richmond Hill, GA, 31324
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
211-B Johnny Mercer Blvd., Wilmington Island, GA, 31410
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
