November 6, 2020 - IKEA’s Savannah Distribution Center employee volunteers assembled furnishings for the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s new facility.
“We were already so grateful for the more than $65,000 in classroom and operations furnishings that IKEA donated to the new center,” Maria Procopio, executive director of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center said. “The Marine Science Center didn’t have the manpower to assemble these furnishings, and the IKEA Savannah Distribution Center employee volunteers spent one full day assembling furniture including classroom tables, offices desks, cabinets, husbandry benches, and more.”
According to Procopio, the IKEA donation is an important step in helping the new Marine Science Center at Tybee’s North Beach get closer to opening its doors. “We have been very fortunate to get generous donations from IKEA and other supporters,” she noted. “From volunteering to help unload and assemble items to donating funds to support our efforts, the community’s generosity is helping to make the new Center a reality. We look forward to the grand opening of our new facility in 2021.”
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has many sponsorship and donation opportunities for the new facility’s exhibits. For more information, please go to https://bringingtheoutsidein.org.
