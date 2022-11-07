November 7, 2022 - CEMA is entering into the Enhanced Monitoring Phase (Operating Condition 4) to monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole. The Enhanced Monitoring Phase serves as the advanced stage of readiness from an initial threat by a tropical cyclone.
The forecast has Nicole gradually strengthening over the next few days, potentially becoming a hurricane on Wednesday evening before making landfall in Florida early Thursday morning. The storm is then forecast to move north near the Florida panhandle, before heading north-northeast Friday into Saturday. Nicole does have a large wind field associated with it and Chatham does not need to be on the exact forecast track to experience impacts.
