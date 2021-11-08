November 8, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP hosted the 8th Annual First Responder Appreciation Event at Daffin Park in Savannah, Ga. on Oct. 28, with attorneys and paralegals serving 500 free hot meals to first responders from across the area, which was an all-time record. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was drive-through only for the second consecutive year.
“This event is a small but important way to honor the brave first responders who put their lives on the line in emergency situations, each and every day,” said Harris Lowry Manton LLP partner Steve Lowry. “Eight years ago, we decided to host an annual event to express our gratitude to local first responders, who work hard to keep our community safe. The pandemic has been particularly challenging for front-line first responders, so we wanted to be sure to carry on this annual tradition, rain or shine.”
The popular annual event attracted police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders from across Chatham County and the surrounding area. Local dignitaries including Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter, City of Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett and Alderman Linda Wilder-Bryan attended the event and helped serve meals to local first responders.
“We very much appreciate Harris Lowry Manton LLP recognizing our first responders and their service to the community,” said paramedic Chuck Kearns, CEO of Chatham Emergency Services. “Our dispatchers and support personnel were extremely thankful for lunch as well.”
The event, which took place on National First Responders Day, included free hamburgers and BBQ pork lunches catered by Chef Kirk Blaine and complimentary giveaways for all first responders. All meals were available to-go, including more than 200 pre-orders.
