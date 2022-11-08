parkers house donation.png

Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker, center left, recently presented a Parker’s Community Fund matching gift for $100,000 to Union Mission to support Parker’s House, coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. The latest donation is part of a matching funds challenge that Parker issued to local business leaders at the official Parker’s House ribbon cutting in Savannah, Ga. in August 2022.

November 8, 2022 - Parker’s recently donated $100,000 in matching funds through the Parker’s Community Fund to support Union Mission’s Parker’s House, which is the only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. The latest Parker’s Community Fund donation supplements a previous $250,000 gift, bringing the total Parker’s House donation to $350,000.

At the ribbon cutting for the new facility in August 2022, Parker issued a challenge to area business leaders, pledging that the Parker’s Community Fund would match up to $100,000 of Parker’s House funding raised during the month of September. Union Mission ultimately raised more than $111,000, exceeding Parker’s challenge goal. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.