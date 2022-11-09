115326_TSNicole_1109_7a_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

November 9, 2022 - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Readiness Phase (Operating Condition 3) and is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole. CEMA is coordinating response efforts with local, regional, and state agencies. Chatham County could be impacted by tropical storm force winds within the next 36 hours.

The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of up to 2-3 inches, coastal flooding, and Tropical Storm wind gust. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes spawned by Nicole also exists.  Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. 

