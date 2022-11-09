November 9, 2022 - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Readiness Phase (Operating Condition 3) and is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole. CEMA is coordinating response efforts with local, regional, and state agencies. Chatham County could be impacted by tropical storm force winds within the next 36 hours.
The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of up to 2-3 inches, coastal flooding, and Tropical Storm wind gust. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes spawned by Nicole also exists. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding.
What you should do today:
- Secure loose items that could be affected by gusty winds.
- Prepare to potential power outages due to high winds and isolated tornadoes.
The eastern coast of Georgia, including Savannah, is under a Tropical Storm Warning.
Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida beginning this evening, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. A dangerous storm surge is expected along much of the east coast of Florida and portions of coastal Georgia.
Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to date information as it becomes available. Residents are also encouraged to stay tuned to local radio or television for current weather information or visit ready.chathamcountyga.gov.
