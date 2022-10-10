October 10, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit is taking a step toward the future of mobility with Chatham Connects, an initiative to develop a bold new vision for the transit system. Community members are invited to learn more and provide early feedback at the first community event, which will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jenkins High School, located at 1800 E. DeRenne Ave.
The event will be an open house format, so community members are welcome to stop by at their convenience. Attendees can learn more about the initiative as well as provide their input through interactive stations and discussions with the project team. The family-friendly event will include activities for kids with Loop it Up Savannah and a chance to win prizes, including CAT bus passes and Kroger gift cards.
“As our region continues to thrive, we have an opportunity to think holistically about what the future of transit can and should be for Chatham County,” says Faye DiMassimo, CEO of Chatham Area Transit. “Advances in technology, evolving workplace practices, and our growing economy are changing our mobility patterns and CAT wants to be at the forefront of meeting our community’s diverse transportation needs.”
Chatham Connects will respond to changing mobility needs by developing regional mobility strategies, including considering new ways of offering public transportation. The project scope includes evaluation and recommendation of short-term network and route changes as well the development of a broader vision for longer-term infrastructure and investment strategies. Final recommendations are anticipated by Summer 2023.
