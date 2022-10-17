The 10th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament in Savannah, Ga. recently welcomed 212 golfers and raised a record $215,000 to support education in the communities Parker's serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.png
The 10th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament in Savannah, Ga. recently welcomed 212 golfers and raised a record $215,000 to support education in the communities Parker's serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

October 17, 2022 - The 10th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament teed off on Oct. 10, 2022 at The Landings in Savannah, Ga., raising a record $215,000 to support education in the communities Parker's serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina. 

“Each year, our tournament grows in popularity, supporting our efforts to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By moving to a new venue and expanding the tournament across two courses, we were able to include more golfers and raise record-breaking funds to support area schools. We deeply appreciate the support of Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament sponsors and players.”

