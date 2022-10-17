October 17, 2022 - The 10th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament teed off on Oct. 10, 2022 at The Landings in Savannah, Ga., raising a record $215,000 to support education in the communities Parker's serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
“Each year, our tournament grows in popularity, supporting our efforts to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By moving to a new venue and expanding the tournament across two courses, we were able to include more golfers and raise record-breaking funds to support area schools. We deeply appreciate the support of Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament sponsors and players.”
The 2022 Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament attracted 212 registered golfers, including a number of vendors, suppliers and supporters from across the region. The scramble-format event, which took place on the Terrapin Point Course as well as the Palmetto Course at The Landings, also featured a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, a raffle and an awards ceremony.
“We loved seeing everyone come together on the course to make a positive impact and to support education in coastal Georgia and South Carolina,” said Parker’s Community Outreach Manager Olivia Parker. “At Parker’s, we have a powerful commitment to giving back and to being a force for positive change.”
The Petroleum Transport Company team -- which included Jay Boaz, Johnny Crisp, Johnson York and Taylor York -- earned top honors at the golf tournament. The Sterling Seacrest Partners team won second place, and the BioLyte team took third place. Kevin Crouch won the overall Putting Contest as well as the Closest to the Pin Contest on the Palmetto Course. Brennan Vaughn took top prize in the Longest Drive Contest on the Palmetto Course. On the Terrapin Course, Zac McIntosh won the Longest Drive Contest and Michael Hoffman won the Closest to the Pin Contest.
