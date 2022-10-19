October 19, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department entered a new phase in the Quinton Simon case yesterday as they began a search of the Waste Management landfill.
The Chatham County Police Department – with the assistance of the FBI – made the decision to search the landfill after evidence in the case led them to the conclusion that they could find Quinton’s remains at that location. Both agencies spent the last several days mobilizing the manpower and equipment needed for the search, which began yesterday morning.
This operation will include a team of searchers daily from the Chatham County Police Department and FBI, along with dozens of support personnel. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is leading the landfill search, which will be a precise and extensive recovery mission for Quinton’s remains and other potential evidence.
Quinton was 20-months old when he was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, from his home. Last week, Chatham County Police announced that they believe Quinton is deceased and named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.