October 19, 2022 - NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and the Gray’s Reef Chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, celebrated the 50th anniversary for national marine sanctuaries with a “Save Spectacular Celebration”.

This double celebration included the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center, followed by tours of the facility and a soiree for Chapter members and honored guests. The remote, ocean habitats of Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary, which is located 19 miles east of Sapelo Island off Georgia’s coast, is teeming with marine life including more than 200 fish species and is part of the endangered North Atlantic right whale’s calving ground as well as a refuge for loggerhead turtles.

