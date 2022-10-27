October 27, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire saluted more than 80 years of philanthropic leadership as it unveiled a recognition photo wall during a special ceremony, honoring United Way’s annual fundraising campaign chairs dating back to 1938.
During this event, United Way Board Chairman Mark Bennett recognized each of the campaign chairs in attendance and thanked them for their dedicated service to our community.
United Way of the Coastal Empire has long-recognized board chairs on a wall plaque in the boardroom at its office located at 428 Bull Street. While many past board chairs also served as campaign chairs, this new recognition board is now prominently displayed in the hallway of the office to inspire generations to come.
“We felt it was a great opportunity for us to formally thank those who have given so much to this organization and in many ways have been the face of United Way to our community,” said Jeff O’Connor, Immediate Past Chair, United Way of the Coastal Empire Board of Directors. “This project has been a labor of gratitude, and we believe its presence here in the United Way building will be a reminder of the legacy of their leadership that is the foundation of the organization and its powerful work.” O’Connor championed the project, which features pictures of nearly every previous campaign chair dating back to the founding of the organization in 1938.
“We are proud to honor the campaign chairs who helped sustain the organization year after year, decade after decade, said Brynn Grant, President and CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire. “The re-engagement with past campaign chairs has been fulfilling for everyone involved.”
“My family and I have been giving to the United Way for decades, long before I worked on the campaigns or served on the board, and we still give today,” said Tony Eichholz, 1997 Campaign Chair and 2002 Board Chair. “We believe that giving to United Way is one of the very best, most effective ways to support our community.”
“I can recall it was an honor to be asked to assume that role, said Swann Seiler, 1995 Campaign Chair. “It was challenging, exhilarating, and at the same time stressful. Seeing thermometers around town tracking our progress was certainly nerve-racking. The entire community seems galvanized to ensure our success. I can recall making those last several calls to businesses and individuals who put us over the goal. We were euphoric and so very grateful for the generosity of every contributor.”
United Way of the Coastal Empire Campaign Chairs include:
- Cindy Robinett, 2022 – 2023
- Cecilia Russo Turner, 2021 - 2022
- Terry Enoch, 2020 - 2021
- Ken Rabitsch, 2019 - 2020
- Larry Silbermann, 2018 - 2019
- Todd Cellini, 2017 - 2018
- Kay Ford, 2016 - 2017
- Toby Moreau, 2015 - 2016
- Jenny Gentry, 2014 - 2015
- Dale Holloway, 2013 - 2014
- Sam McCachern, 2012 - 2013
- Michael Traynor, 2011 - 2012
- Camille Russo, 2010 - 2011
- Jeff Kole, 2009 - 2010
- Dale Critz Jr., 2008 - 2009
- Bert Tenenbaum, 2007 - 2008
- Steve Eagle, 2006 - 2007
- Michael Kemp, 2005 - 2006
- Dave Hailey, 2004 - 2005
- Dr. Michael Zoller, 2003 - 2004
- Helen Downing, 2002 - 2003
- Larry O’Brien, 2001 - 2002
- Donald Laidlaw, 2000 - 2001
- Frank Anderson, 1999 - 2000
- Bob Scanlon, 1998 - 1999
- Willis Potts, 1997 - 1998
- Anthony Eichholz, 1996 - 1997
- Swann Seiler, 1995 - 1996
- Dr. Joe Buck, 1994 - 1995
- Eric R. Winger, 1993 - 1994
- Brian R. Foster, 1992 - 1993
- Jerome Carter, 1991 - 1992
- John G. Lientz, 1990 - 1991
- Francis Sprague Exley, 1989 - 1990
- David Muschamp, 1988 - 1989
- William B. Haile, 1987 - 1988
- Norton M. Melaver, 1986 - 1987
- Arthur Gignilliant Jr., 1985 -1986
- Richard H. Burke, 1984 - 1985
- Joel C. Williams Jr., 1983 - 1984
- John McHugh, 1982 - 1983
- Frank L. Wooten Jr., 1981 - 1982
- William W. Byram Jr., 1980 - 1981
- N. Carson Branan, 1979 - 1980
- Richard A. Estus, 1978 - 1979
- John E. Cay III, 1977 - 1978
- Arnold Tenenbaum, 1976 - 1977
- Frank C. Underwood Jr., 1975 - 1976
- Walton K. Nussbaum Jr., 1974 - 1975
- John D. Carswell, 1972 - 1974
- John M. McIntosh, 1971 - 1972
- William A. Binns, 1970 - 1971
- Hamler L. Baker, 1969 - 1970
- Joseph A. Webster Jr., 1968 - 1969
- Barron B. Boyd, 1967 - 1968
- Walter C. Scott, 1966 - 1967
- Edward J. Bartlett, 1965 - 1966
- J. D. McLamb, 1964 - 1965
- Clarence B. Reinschmidt, 1963 - 1964
- John F. Pidcock, 1962 - 1963
- V. E. Kelly, 1961 - 1962
- John F. Pidcock, 1960 -1961
- W. F. Lynes Jr., 1959 - 1960
- J. R. Lientz, 1958 - 1959
- W. E. Dillard, 1957 - 1958
- T. M. Johnson, 1956 - 1957
- Alexander A. Lawrence, 1955 - 1956
- Jack Cay, 1954 - 1955
- H. Hansell Hillyer, 1953 - 1954
- J. H. Harrison, 1952 - 1953
- L. C. McClurkin, 1951 - 1952
- F. O. Wahlstrom, 1950 - 1951
- Jack M. Jones, 1949 - 1950
- Ruben G. Clark, 1948 - 1949
- C. C. Clark, 1947 - 1948
- John W. Carswell, 1946 - 1947
- A. K. Dearing, 1945 - 1946
- W. W. Douglas, 1944 - 1945
- Robert M. Demere, 1943 - 1944
- William Murphey, 1942 - 1943
- Herschel V. Jenkins, 1941 - 1942
- Thomas M. Cunningham, 1940 - 1941
- William Murphey, 1939 - 1940
- Robert W. Groves, 1938 - 1939
