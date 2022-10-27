October 27, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire saluted more than 80 years of philanthropic leadership as it unveiled a recognition photo wall during a special ceremony, honoring United Way’s annual fundraising campaign chairs dating back to 1938. 

During this event, United Way Board Chairman Mark Bennett recognized each of the campaign chairs in attendance and thanked them for their dedicated service to our community.

