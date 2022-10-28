October 28, 2022 - Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
“Nonprofits are the backbone to our local community as they are on the ground working closely with individuals, families and community members to understand the obstacles many are experiencing and developing programs and services that will help alleviate or eliminate these barriers, helping them chart a path toward economic opportunity,” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah. “It’s important that we direct not only capital, but the necessary resources and training to help position these nonprofits and their leadership team for long-term success as they grow strategically and make a positive impact.
Established in 1981 in Savannah Georgia, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer-driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Coastal Georgia.
“We are honored to be chosen as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for Savannah. Bank of America has been a longtime supporter of ours and understands the importance of our mission to lead the effort to end hunger and improve lives. In Chatham County alone, there are over 36,000 of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Through corporate donations and volunteer hours well spent, Bank of America has been truly instrumental in our efforts to provide the most basic of human needs that being food,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
The invitation-only Bank of America Neighborhood Champion program is highly competitive, and organizations are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past Neighborhood Champion honorees.
The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Through 2021, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program.
To learn more about the fight against hunger in our community, call (912) 236-6750 or visit www.helpendhunger.org.
