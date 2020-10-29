October 29, 2020 - Merchants on Bee, Savannah’s newest and largest antique, vintage and makers market, held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 22. Mayor Van Johnson as well as representatives of Buy Local Savannah, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Savannah Downtown Business Association and the Tourism Leadership Council were in attendance.
The ribbon cutting kicked off a weekend-long grand opening celebration through Sunday, Oct. 25. Grand opening guests enjoyed shopping over 100 booths from local artists, makers and antique vendors as well as special vendor demos and a raffle.
Merchants on Bee pledged to donate five percent of sales from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, along with 100 percent of sales from grand opening raffle tickets. On Monday, Oct. 26, store owner Donna Sapp Ball presented Second Harvest Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch with a check for $2,525. This donation will provide over 12,600 meals to locals served by the Second Harvest food bank. Merchants on Bee also held a food drive during its grand opening weekend and collected over 260 pounds of nonperishable food items for the food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.