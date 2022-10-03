October 3, 2022 - First City Pride Center's Savannah Pride Festival will return Oct. 27-29, 2022. Their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 2022 Savannah Pride Festival will include new content, including virtual pride opportunities and Pride After Dark.
The free kick-off Masqueerade party will start the festival on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7-11 p.m. at Starland Yard. Ellis Square will host festivities Oct. 28-29, including the Savannah Pride Parade, musical performances, carnival games, costumes, and a whole lot of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.