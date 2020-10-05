October 5, 2020 - With a mission to put Georgians to work in all aspects of the state’s multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry, all across the state, the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) recently began teaching students from Georgia Southern University at the GFA’s new collaborative production training hub, located on the Georgia Tech – Savannah campus. This is in addition to the program that has been operating at Savannah Technical College.
Open to all Georgians enrolled in universities and technical colleges, which are part of the GFA collaborative, students from several additional institutions in the Savannah region are expected to be able to register for courses at the new hub over the next year.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer incredibly affordable film production training in high demand career fields to students from Georgia Southern and other institutions in the region at our new hub on the Georgia Tech campus,” said GFA executive director, Jeffrey Stepakoff. ”We are excited to help build the film industry in Savannah and to support our partners in the region.”
With Georgia’s robust film industry continuing to generate tens of thousands of jobs, students of the state’s innovative workforce program can gain real-world experience in high demand career fields, such as electric and lighting, grip and rigging, and Avid postproduction, training to work in Georgia’s $10 billion industry.
According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, last year the Savannah region was home to 185 productions generating $125.6 million in direct spend by entertainment companies. In addition to the state’s lucrative tax credits, Savannah has also layered its own production incentives.
Boasting historic architecture, expansive parks and Georgia’s thriving waterfront, Savannah set the stage for films such as “Forrest Gump,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Conspirator.”
