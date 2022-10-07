Wawa Existing Store, FL.jpg

October 7, 2022 - In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia.

Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.

