October 7, 2022 - In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia.
Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.
“Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach more customers with our quality fresh food, beverages and community support friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast.”
Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores in 2022. Additionally, Wawa has plans to enter new, adjacent markets in the next few years. For information on stores currently under construction or upcoming grand openings, visit www.wawa.com. To submit a site suggestion in Georgia, complete this form: wawa.com/about/real-estate/site-submission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.