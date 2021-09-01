September 1, 2021 - SD Gunner Fund announced that it has been awarded $22,600 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) 2021 1st Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grants. Sixty-seven grants totaling $1,305,579 were awarded.
The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,400 grants totaling over $34 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0002-03-00).
The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.
The Direct Effect Quality of Life grants program funds organizations up to $25,000 to support a wide range of projects and activities that will impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.
“The Reeve Foundation is humbled and proud to be able to support important organizations by offering life-changing projects and programs through this grant cycle,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Funding projects that prevent harassment and displacement of low-income tenants, offering Paralympians an abuse prevention curriculum and other community-based activities like adaptive sports and gardening to end food insecurity is an example of how we’re aiding people living with paralysis to regain their independence and back into their local community.”
SD Gunner Fund will use the grant for its Service Pets for Vets Program which works to train service dogs for veterans living with paralysis.
“We are honored to have been awarded this life-changing grant from the Reeve Foundation and excited about the impact we can now make in the lives of veterans living with paralysis with our specially trained service animals,” said Britnee Kinard, CEO and Founder of SD Gunner Fund. “SD Gunner Fund is deeply grateful to the Reeve Foundation and the opportunities it opens up to nonprofit organizations striving to empower individuals with disabilities and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.