Union Mission, Parker’s Host Ribbon Cutting for Parker’s House, the Only Facility Dedicated Solely to Unaccompanied Homeless Women in Coastal Georgia.png

Union Mission and Parker's hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 31 for Parker’s House, which will be the only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. and across coastal Georgia. Parker's Founder and CEO Greg Parker, center, cut the ribbon, surrounded by Union Mission Board Chair Neilie Dunn, Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor, former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Paula Deen, Dr. Paul Pressly and District 3 County Commissioner Bobby Lockett (front row, l-r).

September 1, 2022 - Union Mission and Parker’s hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 31 for the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women, which will be the only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. and across coastal Georgia. Parker’s House will officially open to women in need on Tuesday, September 6 and will provide housing and support services to 100 women annually.

 

