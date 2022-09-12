September 12, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard officially kicked off her TEAM UNITED campaign on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a sold-out “pre-game tailgate” and pep rally-themed lunch program held at the Savannah Convention Center. The event was sponsored by Georgia Ports Authority, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Gulfstream, First Chatham Bank, Georgia Power, and Publix.

During the event, Robinett shared the importance of teamwork.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.