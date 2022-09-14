September 14, 2022 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Chick-fil-A Foundation. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is able to benefit from the foundation grant due to the recent opening of the Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters in Pooler. Leigh Fisher, Director Organizational Development for Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters stated “as a new business, in the Pooler and Savannah markets, we are so grateful to partner with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve those most vulnerable in our community.”
Created out of a desire to honor Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy's legacy of giving, goodwill and passion for supporting youth, the Chick-fil-A Foundation seeks to nourish potential in every child, especially in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. Chick-fil-A Foundation's giving is driven by a desire to create caring communities where every child – regardless of economic background, race, religion or orientation has the opportunity to become all they can be.
