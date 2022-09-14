September 14, 2022 - Hyundai Motor America recently announced its partnership with Memorial Health's Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah to support child passenger and driver education programs. The Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah is the lead agency for Safe Kids Savannah, a local coalition of organizations and concerned individuals with the common goal of preventing accidental childhood injuries and deaths. Hyundai’s donation will assist with consumer educational events, including upcoming car seat safety check events with Children’s Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah.
During the events, certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for children. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed. Technicians will also help caregivers and families learn how to select an appropriate child seat, install, and use it correctly.
