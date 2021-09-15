September 15, 2021 - With schools in Chatham County able to hold classes in-person again, the St. Joseph’s/Candler Angels of Mercy were as excited and proud as ever to hold their annual Danny’s Brown Box campaign.
Every year, SJ/C co-workers collect and donate school supplies for those who may have otherwise gone without, and the SJ/C Angels of Mercy make the delivery. The health system has held this drive for years in honor of Danny Brown, a former Vice President of Human Resources, who died unexpectedly in 1998. Prior to his career at SJ/C, Danny served as Human Resources Director for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System and was a strong proponent of ensuring that all students had the necessary tools for success.
SJ/C teamed up with P.A.C.K. (People of Action Caring for Kids) this year to safely distribute the supplies to the students who need them most. P.A.C.K. is a Savannah non-profit that helps kids in crisis with food, clothes and other comfort items. Working with social workers across the school system, P.A.C.K. serves over 900 children per month with desperately needed assistance.
Through this partnership, SJ/C and P.A.C.K. will get the nearly 70,000 school supplies donated by SJ/C co-workers into the hands of as many students as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.