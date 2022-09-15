September 15, 2022 - Oliver Maner LLP, one of Savannah's oldest and most prominent law firms, hosted its 125th Anniversary Celebration at The Chatham Club, 15 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, Ga.
During the 125th anniversary celebration, Mayor Van Johnson presented Oliver Maner with a Proclamation from the City of Savannah, commending the Firm's achievements and dedication to honest and reputable law practice. The State Bar Association presented Oliver Maner with a Resolution as well. Live entertainment was provided by the Howard Paul Trio, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations were served.
Oliver Maner was organized as a firm in 1897 when seasoned military and legal veteran Judge Hansford Dade Duncan Twiggs joined in partnership with recent Vanderbilt University graduate Francis McDonald Oliver in Savannah for the general practice of law. Through the years, various partners have joined the firm, with the current iteration of "Oliver Maner LLP" being established in 2009.
In the past decade, the firm’s partners have tackled some of the most significant legal matters in the State of Georgia and the Southeast, including defense of one of the only death penalty cases the federal court in Savannah has seen in the past 30 years to defending and prosecuting civil cases involving precedent-setting legal issues and tens of millions of dollars to providing counsel and advice on complex tax and business matters. The firm also prides itself on its ongoing involvement in the community, supporting a wide array of nonprofit organizations through sponsorships, donations and service on boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.