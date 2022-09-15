Oliver Maner Law Firm Savannah Lawyers Celebrate 125 Anniversary.jpg

September 15, 2022 - Oliver Maner LLP, one of Savannah's oldest and most prominent law firms, hosted its 125th Anniversary Celebration at The Chatham Club, 15 E. Liberty Street, Savannah, Ga.

During the 125th anniversary celebration, Mayor Van Johnson presented Oliver Maner with a Proclamation from the City of Savannah, commending the Firm's achievements and dedication to honest and reputable law practice. The State Bar Association presented Oliver Maner with a Resolution as well. Live entertainment was provided by the Howard Paul Trio, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations were served.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.