September 15, 2022 - As part of a broader effort to update and modernize the YMCA of Coastal Georgia locations, the transformation of current YMCA locations into health and well-being centers are beginning with Pooler’s West Chatham YMCA branch.

YMCA held a ceremonial “Golden Sledgehammer Swing” to commemorate the groundbreaking of the renovation project. During the event, pre-K students from West Chatham's Child Learning Center gave a short performance. 

Felder & Associates, a distinguished and award-winning architecture firm in Savannah specializing in historic preservation, commercial and high-end residential building projects, participated in the ceremony alongside West Construction. 
 

