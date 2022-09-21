September 21, 2022 - Lime will host a series of three demonstrations of its latest model e-bike in Savannah on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23. The demos will be conducted in conjunction with Chatham Area Transit (CAT), and Georgia Southern and will take place in three locations throughout the City.
Lime, the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles, aims to familiarize residents with its vehicles and services, offering a glimpse at what a micromobility program could entail in Savannah. Lime will discuss and demonstrate proper parking etiquette, safe riding techniques, where to ride on the street, and how to be respectful of other road users. For first-time and inexperienced riders, Lime’s team will offer its signature First Ride Academy safety course. Lime is excited to demonstrate its vehicles and thrilled about the possibility of a successful micromobility program here in Savannah, especially given the City’s post-covid transportation needs. The demonstrations will be conducted in close proximity to public transit and historic Georgia Southern.
The demonstrations will be held at the following times and locations:
Sept. 22, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Ellis Square, Downtown Savannah
Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus in Savannah Bookstore
Sept. 23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Chatham Area Transit, Joseph Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center located at the corner of Fahm Street and W. Oglethorpe Ave
“Chatham Area Transit is excited to partner with the City of Savannah and Georgia Southern University to bring a live-action electric bicycle demonstration to parts of Chatham County. We are sure these electric bicycles will be a big hit to those who try them out this week,” said A’riel Johnson, Public Information Officer and Communications Manager.
Lime offers shared electric vehicles in more than 250 cities globally and its riders have completed more than 350 million trips, replacing more than an estimated 80 million car trips. Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free, and focuses on decarbonizing urban mobility and helping cities reduce reliance on cars. Lime e-bikes offer the potential to fill the need for affordable and sustainable transportation. Lime helps to provide easy, affordable options for commutes, local travel, and curbside pickups--helping to reconnect people and communities. Learn more at li.me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.