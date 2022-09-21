Gen 4_e-bike_lifestyle_JoshEdgoose.jpeg

September 21, 2022 - Lime will host a series of three demonstrations of its latest model e-bike in Savannah on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23.  The demos will be conducted in conjunction with Chatham Area Transit (CAT), and Georgia Southern and will take place in three locations throughout the City. 

Lime, the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles, aims to familiarize residents with its vehicles and services, offering a glimpse at what a micromobility program could entail in Savannah. Lime will discuss and demonstrate proper parking etiquette, safe riding techniques, where to ride on the street, and how to be respectful of other road users. For first-time and inexperienced riders, Lime’s team will offer its signature First Ride Academy safety course. Lime is excited to demonstrate its vehicles and thrilled about the possibility of a successful micromobility program here in Savannah, especially given the City’s post-covid transportation needs. The demonstrations will be conducted in close proximity to public transit and historic Georgia Southern. 

