September 26, 2022 - Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
“CAE’s new facility will be state of the art, bringing world-class flight training to business pilots” said Kirk Gilbert, Choate Vice President, Division Manager of Savannah. “Our team is honored to be a part of this project and the continued growth of Savannah’s thriving aviation industry.”
