September 27, 2022 - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) and is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. CEMA is coordinating response efforts with local, regional, and State agencies.
The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of up to 6 inches in 24 hours. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes also exists.
