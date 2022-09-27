September 27, 2022 - The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
“We are so thankful to be gathered here together to celebrate Georgia Southern University, and to recognize the exemplary alumni it has produced,” said Georgia Southern Alumni Association President Chris Nowicki (’08, ’12) in the opening address. “Their success, their excellence, their character and their values represent the best of us, and they remind us of our University mission — to think, to lead, to teach and to serve — giving our students the tools and opportunities that will change the trajectory of their lives.
“Thank you for these professionals, these entrepreneurs, these philanthropists and agents of change. Thank you for their investment in their communities and in this University,” he said.
The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives, and their commitment to Georgia Southern.
“We are so grateful for you, and your investment in your communities and in Georgia Southern,” Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero told the group. “Your actions and dedication to improving the communities in which we live serve as a reminder to us all of the powerful and broad impact of our University’s mission. You’re all movers and shakers — young professionals who are making a difference in your career fields. And, as a result, enhancing the reputation of Georgia Southern University, and growing yourself to impact others. Thank you for all you do, and congratulations. Together we soar!”
Local honorees include Trent Doty, Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors; Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority; and Carl Anthony Miller, CEO of C.A. Miller Publishing Co. & The Bridge Builder Foundation.
For the full list of “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 honorees and to learn more about the program, visit here. The group will also be featured in the spring 2023 edition of Georgia Southern Magazine.
