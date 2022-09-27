September 27, 2022 - The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors. 

“We are so thankful to be gathered here together to celebrate Georgia Southern University, and to recognize the exemplary alumni it has produced,” said Georgia Southern Alumni Association President Chris Nowicki (’08, ’12) in the opening address. “Their success, their excellence, their character and their values represent the best of us, and they remind us of our University mission — to think, to lead, to teach and to serve — giving our students the tools and opportunities that will change the trajectory of their lives.

