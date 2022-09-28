220928-11a_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

September 28, 2022 - Chatham Emergency Management Agency hosted a press conference at 12:15 p.m. to update the public on the latest news surrounding Hurricane Ian. They were joined by Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis, representatives from Savannah including Mayor Van Johnson, Alderman Detric Leggett, and City Manager Jay Melder, Georgia Power, and additional CEMA staff and partners. 

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Ian was a very strong Category 4 Storm. Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm warning and Storm Surge Warning, and was recently put under a Hurricane Watch. Forecast models are not tightly converged, and CEMA will continue to monitor the storm and advisories as issued.

