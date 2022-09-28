September 28, 2022 - Chatham Emergency Management Agency hosted a press conference at 12:15 p.m. to update the public on the latest news surrounding Hurricane Ian. They were joined by Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis, representatives from Savannah including Mayor Van Johnson, Alderman Detric Leggett, and City Manager Jay Melder, Georgia Power, and additional CEMA staff and partners.
As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Ian was a very strong Category 4 Storm. Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm warning and Storm Surge Warning, and was recently put under a Hurricane Watch. Forecast models are not tightly converged, and CEMA will continue to monitor the storm and advisories as issued.
All 159 counties in Georgia are under a statewide emergency order issued by Governor Kemp that takes effect Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., and Chatham County and Savannah are under a local emergency order that took effect this morning.
In the current forecast, Chatham County can expect to have tropical storm force winds, impacting Thursday night, Friday, and into the early hours on Saturday. The current storm surge threat is 3-5 ft., but combined with the high tide it can cause issues for the eastern side of the county and Tybee Island. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes also exists.
CEMA and Chatham County continue to work with municipalities, government agencies, emergency services, the Department of Public Health, and the Board of Education to discuss storm threats and provided recommendations. Additional announcements regarding closures may be announced over the next 24 hours. Savannah Chatham County Public School System has not currently announced closure plans, but several universities and colleges have made announcements.
The City of Savannah plans to continue operations as usual on Thursday announced City Manager Jay Melder. Staff has been working since Friday to clear stormwater conveyance systems and optimize the pump stations to make sure they can move water effectively.
Melder encourages Savannah residents to call 311 or utilize the Savannah 311 Mobile Application during the storm, as they will begin 24/7 operations Thursday morning. Residents are also urged to secure sanitation carts and outdoor items to prevent them from becoming projectiles during high winds.
"We are a city that has been protected by God's grace over all of these years. Secondly we have the best team in business on the field. Chatham Emergency Management Agency are nationally renowned for what they do. And now we are executing what we have prepared for all of this time,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “I like our chances.”
Georgia Power reminds customers that they can visit georgiapower.com/storm to report outages and view the real-time outage map to see area effects and updates.
Georgia DOT will make determinations on bridges and state controlled roads if they become unsafe due to winds or flooding.
To help ease potential congestion along evacuation routes, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 Georgia DOT is halting all projects requiring lane closures along Interstates 16, 75 and 95 south of Atlanta, and all maintenance and utility projects. Welcome Centers and Rest Areas in South, Central and Coastal Georgia (Georgia DOT Districts 3, 4 and 5) will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday, Sept. 28. For real-time road conditions, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.
Sandbags are available for Port Wentworth residents at Fire Station 1, Fire Station 2, and City Hall. Tybee Island residents can visit the volleyball courts to fill sandbags.
The next press conference will take place Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. with remarks from Governor Kemp.
Residents and businesses are urged to review emergency plans and kits ahead of the arrival of inclement weather. Information on preparedness can be found at ready.chathamcountyga.gov. Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available.
