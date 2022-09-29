20220929-2p Ian.png

September 29, 2022 - As Tropical Storm Ian moves towards Georgia and South Carolina, it has sustained winds at 70 mph and is moving NNE at 9 mph. 

It is projected to become a hurricane again, and the coast of South Carolina is now under a hurricane warning.

