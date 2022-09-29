September 29, 2022 - As Tropical Storm Ian moves towards Georgia and South Carolina, it has sustained winds at 70 mph and is moving NNE at 9 mph.
It is projected to become a hurricane again, and the coast of South Carolina is now under a hurricane warning.
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate tonight into tomorrow. Potential impacts to our area include:
- gusty winds that are potentially Tropical Storm strength
- possibility of low-end hurricane-force wind gusts
- potential isolated tornadoes
- 4-6” of rainfall
- elevated tides
- possible life-threatening surf and rip current conditions
- storm surge of 4-6 feet
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center of Ian. The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.
If you have not done so, you can sign up for CEMA Alerts at https://chathamemergency.org/
or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up to date information as it becomes available.
