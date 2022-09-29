20220929-5p.png

September 29, 2022 - Ian has re-strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane, but the track has shifted farther east. Chatham County remains under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. A Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning, Oct. 1.

Ian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and is moving NNE at 10 mph.

