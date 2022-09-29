September 29, 2022 - Ian has re-strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane, but the track has shifted farther east. Chatham County remains under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. A Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning, Oct. 1.
Ian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and is moving NNE at 10 mph.
Potential impacts remain consistent for our area late this evening into Friday afternoon, which includes:
- gusty winds that are potentially Tropical Storm strength
- 2-4” of rainfall
- elevated tides, especially around Noon Friday
- possible life-threatening surf and rip current conditions
- storm surge of 4-6 feet
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center of Ian. The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.
If you have not done so, you can sign up for CEMA Alerts at https://chathamemergency.org/
or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up to date information as it becomes available.
If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact CEMA at 912-201-4500.
