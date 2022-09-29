September 29, 2022 - The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Compassion Christian Church to support those in need of shelter from Hurricane Ian, which re-strengthened this afternoon. Salvation Army will provide meals for the shelter, which opened at 5 p.m.
Compassion Christian Church is located at 55 Al Henderson Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419.
Chatham Area Transit is working with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to transport residents. Passengers who need assistance can take any bus to get to the ITC, then line up at the “H-Spot” to head to the emergency shelter free of charge.
CAT will have a special route that will only service the ITC and the emergency shelter. The last trip to leave the ITC will be at 9:30 pm. Passengers will have to indicate that they are going to the shelter to ride for free.
Riders are only allowed to bring 2 bags on the trip to the emergency shelter.
Pets are not allowed at the emergency shelter.
Passengers can download the “CATTracker” for free to track their bus in real time. They can also sign up for service alerts through text by texting “RIDECAT” to 41411.
