September 29, 2020 — Mayor Van Johnson announced this morning that, despite a national search that resulted in 3 finalists, the search for the new Savannah City Manager will continue as the Council could not come to a consensus on a singular candidate.
"As I stated on numerous occasions," said Johnson, "for the benefit of our community and for the successful candidate, I've sought a unanimous 9-0 vote at best, an 8-1 or 7-2 vote at worst."
Johnson added that he thinks this position is far too important and critical to our community to "sacrifice expediency for comfort," and will be discussing next steps in the coming days.
Finalists Caluha Barnes, Deputy City Manager of Modesto, CA, Odie Donald II, City Manager of South Fulton, and John Pombier, Assistant City Manager of Mesa, AZ, visited Savannah for interviews with Council and community members this past weekend.
Mayor Johnson has asked Pat Monahan, interim City Manager, to stay on at least through the City's budget process, but has explored other options if needed.
"We know what happens when we don't do it right," said Johnson. "We need someone who is going to come here, who is going to learn Savannah, that's going to love Savannah, and is going to invest some time in Savannah."
"I want our next one [City Manager] to be a keeper," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.