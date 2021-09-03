September 3, 2021 - Truist Financial Corporation recently announced the Homers for Hank program, a five-year commitment to donate $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund for every home run hit by the Atlanta Braves, totaling a minimum of $1 million. The funds will be used to build a program to provide scholarships for students attending historically black colleges and universities, career development programs for HBCU students/alumni and other future support initiatives in honor of Hank Aaron’s legacy.
Homers for Hank is retroactive to the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season through 2025. The number 755 is significant as it represents the number of career home runs hit by Hank Aaron, earning himself the title of “Home Run King.”
“We are excited to continue supporting meaningful work in honor of Hank Aaron’s legacy,” said Chief Digital & Client Experience Officer Dontá Wilson. “Supporting HBCU students and graduates will have a lasting impact, and this investment is a way to advance equity for the future. Hank Aaron proved that diversity makes us stronger, on and off the field. At Truist, we share this belief and this commitment will commemorate and celebrate his life and legacy.”
In addition to Homers for Hank, Truist will annually fund two Henry Aaron Fellowships through 2025. Dedicated to diverse professionals, the Henry Aaron Fellowship is a full-time position within the Atlanta Braves organization and is designed to support candidates interested in becoming the next senior-level executive of a Major League Baseball club. Fellows will spend 12 months gaining in-office experience and developing the skills necessary to lead a major league franchise to success. The salaried fellowship honors Hank Aaron’s commitment to creating opportunities for minority players in baseball and promoting greater social, civil, and racial equity. The 2021 Hank Aaron Fellowship recipients are Zoe Watkins and Sterling Bright, whose positions will run through February 2022.
“We are grateful to Truist for this commitment to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and Braves Country HBCUs,” said Danielle Bedasse, Director of Community Affairs, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Braves Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership to further Hank Aaron’s legacy to promote equal access and opportunities in baseball, on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.