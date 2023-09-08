Photo Sep 06 2023, 2 10 48 PM.jpg

September 8, 2023 - River Street Sweets, Savannah's world-renowned candy company celebrating its 50th year in business in 2023, has proudly commemorated its golden anniversary by making a generous contribution of $14,551 to Kids Cafe, an initiative by Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States. The check presentation ceremony took place at America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, 2501 E. President St., Savannah, Ga.  

The donation is part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration, highlighting the Strickland Family's unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

"We've been blessed with the fortune to share our delectable Southern treats with visitors to our stores in Savannah, at our many other locations, and really all over the world. Our family feels like success is sweeter when you give back, and Kids Cafe is a wonderful program that we're thrilled to support," said Co-Owner Jennifer Strickland.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that River Street Sweets has supported Feeding America and its hunger relief initiatives. With this generous contribution, a total of 72,755 meals will be provided to children and families facing hunger. In total, the company has helped to provide over 238,000 meals. 

Last year, River Street Sweets, River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen collectively celebrated National Pralines Day with an in-store and online promotion, providing an impressive 52,590 meals. This year, they've surpassed that benchmark by nearly 40%.

