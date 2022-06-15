June 15, 2022 - The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Dr. Fran Witt, Chief Executive Officer of Effingham Health System, will serve as Chairman of its board of directors for 2022-2023. The new board terms of office begin July 1, 2022.
Dr. Witt has served on the chamber's board since 2018. Under her leadership Effingham Health System has launched a cancer care center, da Vinci robotic surgery, and a pediatrics practice. She developed partnerships to provide local access to the region's leading cardiology, orthopedic, and vascular specialty physicians. A registered nurse by background, Dr. Witt has a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master's in Business Administration. She is also a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.
Troy Allen, Managing Partner and CFO for Southern Oak Advisory in Rincon, was elected Vice-Chairman for 2022-2023. Allen has served on the chamber board since 2019 and is the president of the Rotary Club of Effingham County Sunrise Club. Born and raised in Effingham County, he and his wife Jinci have three children and are very active in the Springfield United Methodist Church.
Brett Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Greenland Developers LLC, will continue to serve as Treasurer of the chamber. Bennett has served on the chamber board since 2020 and was City Manager in Springfield, Ga., from 2007 to 2019, and was Finance Director for the City of Rincon from 2005 to 2007. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Georgia Southern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Valdosta State University.
Kimberly Iler, Commercial Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, will serve as Secretary of the chamber. Iler has been with Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate since 2007 and has been an agent in the Savannah area since 2003. She has been on the chamber board since 2019.
Dr. Jan Southern has been elected to a three-year term on the chamber board to replace former board Chairman Joe Marchese, who will rotate off the board after seven years of distinguished service. Dr. Southern is CEO of J. DelSUR Marketing Group and publisher of Effingham Magazine and Pooler Magazine. She holds a master's in business administration and a doctorate in public administration.
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization focused on business advocacy and sustainable economic growth in our region. For more information, call (912) 754-3301, e-mail info@effinghamcountychamber.org, or visit www.effinghamcounty.com.
