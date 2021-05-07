May 7, 2021 - The third Mint Car Wash in the Savannah market, located at 302 Commercial Dr., recently opened for business. The project was completed by the Dewitt Tilton Group, and is located near the corner of Hodgson Memorial Drive.
“We enjoyed working on this project because the client knew what they wanted and this business really fit the location they chose,” explained Chris Tilton, a founding partner of the Dewitt Tilton Group. “The challenge of a building like this, which is so unlike typical retail or commercial establishments, is one we welcome. To see it opening is what I love about commercial construction.”
Mint Car Wash is an exterior express car wash, offering its signature Full Minty wash package that includes 21 separate cleaners, sealants and waxes. A monthly Unlimited Wash Club membership option is also available and is honored at all locations. Customers choose a service option, ride through the high-tech wash tunnel, and are free to use the fully equipped self-service interior cleaning stations with vacuum, compressed air, microfiber towels and cleaning products for glass and other surfaces.
Car wash buildings require special construction techniques, including a foundational slab thicker than that of a typical retail outlet, with properly placed trenches and drains to allow for water runoff. Intricate systems of plumbing and wiring need to be considered to create a satisfying customer experience. The Dewitt Tilton Group happily accepted the challenge and is pleased with the results.
“I always say the groundbreaking ceremonies are fun, but nothing beats a grand opening. It’s just a great feeling to see a business open up, hire staff, and offer a service that customers want and appreciate. We’ll never tire of being part of that,” Tilton said.
Visit mintcarwash.biz for more information about Mint Car Wash, or visit dewitttiltongroup.com for more information on the Dewitt Tilton Group.
