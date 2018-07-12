Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, July 12, 2018
   
Text Size

News Categories

July 12 - Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp makes $3.7 million direct spend impact in Savannah

Print Email

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 July 2018 01:25 Caila Brown 12 July 2018 Published on 29 November -0001 Hits: 11

Category: Entertainment Business

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 12, 2018 - It’s been almost a year since Academy Award®-winning actor Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer filmed a scene from Marvel’sAnt-Man and the Wasp in downtown Savannah. The summer blockbuster, which opened this past weekend, had a direct economic spend of $3.7 million in Savannah. 

The film, code named, “Cherry Blue,” during production, doubled as Argentina in the mid1980s. The flashback sequence turned Saint Julian Street, The Olde Pink House and Reynolds square into an Argentinian plaza, while Factors Walk became a South American marketplace. A few shots were also filmed in Forsyth Park.

The film’s Location Manager Mike Fantasia and his team coordinated the Savannah portion of the shoot and remarked about the experience in Savannah. 

“Marvel Films had a fantastic experience filming in Savannah on Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Mayor has made filming a high priority and he and the Savannah Area Film Office provided invaluable assistance to the filmmakers. The film office coordinated many meetings between the production and various city agencies and smoothed the way with community and business groups. The residents of Savannah treated the crew with genuine Southern hospitality and they had a great time working there. I look forward to working on an entire feature in Savannah again in the near future.”

Savannah Area Film Office Executive Director Beth Nelson, said “While only shooting for two days, the production had a presence in Savannah for almost a month; building sets, prepping locations, obtaining permits, and preparing for the shooting crew to land. The production purchased goods and services from local businesses, hired local crew, and paid fees to local locations, resulting in $3.7 million in direct spend in the Savannah area.  We were thrilled to have Marvel choose Savannah and pleased that a production of this caliber had such a positive experience in our city.”

In an expression of thanks Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach presented the Key to the City to Ant-Man and the Wasp Executive Producer Charles Newirth, who represented the production.  

Georgia Film Academy Technical Instructor John Grace expressed his appreciation for the opportunities offered to his students.

"I am especially grateful to the production for hiring several Savannah Tech / GFA students as production assistants. It is this sort of real-world experience that prepares our students for careers in the industry."

The entertainment production industry had an economic impact in the Savannah area of close to $138 million in 2017 with 99 professional productions and 161 student productions. 

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to receive NEWS ALERTS

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Lisa Porter-Grenn, M.D. - Commented on Jan. 8 – Judge Edenfield denie... in Joomla Article
    This is a qui tam law suit without sufficient merit. If Schaengold is so worried about hospital cost...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Lisa Grant - Commented on Aug. 11 - Jonathan Christy, MD... in Joomla Article
    I have seen this guys work for my own eyes through an associates who received a revision of TKR by D...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jason - Commented on Aug 9 - Lyndy Brannen Retires ... in Joomla Article
    Just a clarification - WRHQ (Quality Rock Q105.3) is owned by Thoroughbred Communications.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Drew - Commented on Apr. 21 - WaterWays Township N... in Joomla Article
    Rewarding a gated community is for community development is about as stuck in the past as it gets.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Felton - Commented on June 17 – Ameris Bancorp acqui... in Joomla Article
    If "This acquisition increases Ameris Bank’s total assets to approximately $5.4 billion," then the a...
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.