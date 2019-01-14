Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Lowcountry Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 10, 2019 - Peacock Subaru will be featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV on Super Bowl Sunday, giving national recognition to some of the adoptable pups under the care of the Palmetto Animal League.

Animal Planet crews were in the area in December, filming puppies, ranging in age from 3 to 6 months old, at the dealership and also at PAL’s facilities. That footage is going to be incorporated into vignettes that will air as commercial messages for Subaru during Puppy Bowl XV. Peacock Subaru was selected for the spots by Subaru Of America because of its involvement with local animal welfare organizations.

In celebration of the event, Peacock Subaru will hold a Puppy Bowl Watch Party before the Super Bowl, complete with tailgating refreshments provided by One Hot Mama’s and music from co-host 104.9 The Surf. The party gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 2:30-5 p.m. at the dealership, 111 Drivers Way in Hardeeville at the Peacock Auto Mall.

The Palmetto Animal League will bring adoptable dogs to join the party, so you could leave the event with a new furry family member. Supported solely by individual donors and compassionate “Partners in Rescue” like Peacock Subaru, PAL’s no-kill shelter serves as a temporary residence for approximately 200 dogs and cats while they wait to find a loving home.

Donations will be accepted for this animal welfare organization at the event. Already got your dog? Bring ’em along with you; this party is BYOD (“Bring Your Own Dog”).

“It’s an incredibly touching moment when an adopter falls in love with an animal at our shelter,” explains Amy Campanini, Palmetto Animal League President. “That’s the Hail Mary of animal rescue.”

The Puppy Bowl began as a goofy project that grew into a fun cultural icon. Animal Planet, a cable network focused solely on animal-themed shows, confronted the question of what to program against the Super Bowl with a tongue-in-cheek mock football game featuring puppies playing on a gridiron-marked rug. The idea caught on and now attracts millions of viewers. Since its inception, the program has starred adoptable puppy “players” and has since added kitten “cheerleaders” and other looking-for-a-home pets.

“We are honored to be featured on a national level based on our local efforts at Peacock Subaru," said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “Helping homeless animals is something all of us at Peacock Subaru care about, as many of us have rescue pets of our own. Any opportunity to support these animals and the people helping them is a win in our book.”

This year’s telecast will be the fifteenth annual version of the Puppy Bowl. Subaru is a national sponsor of Puppy Bowl XV.