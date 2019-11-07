Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Lowcountry Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 7, 2019 - A grand opening celebration for the renovated Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head dealership was held Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Area dignitaries and the public were invited to join Peacock Automotive and Jaguar Land Rover USA executives for the ribbon cutting and were able to tour the new 20,000-square-foot plus Jaguar Land Rover dealership, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies such as an area designated for customizing your vehicle. The $4 million facility also features a high-end service lounge, work stations with WiFi and a gourmet coffee bar.

At the event, guests were able to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine from SERG Catering. A special presentation featured a performance from a bagpipe band.

“This is an exciting expansion,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “The demand for the Jaguar Land Rover brand had far outgrown the existing dealership, and this new facility showcases the brand’s models that are known worldwide.”

With a name based on a look, Jaguar is a recognized luxury brand headquartered in Coventry, England. From its inception in 1935, Jaguar has been known for its sports cars and respected for the integrity of their engineering.

First designed in 1947, the Land Rover has excellent off-road capabilities while maintaining its luxurious status. The two brands were eventually joined to create Jaguar Land Rover luxury vehicles.

Chris Edenfield, previously sales manager at Jaguar Land Rover Columbia, is the new General Manager of the Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, located at 145 Drivers Way at Peacock Auto Mall.

For more information, visit https://www.jaguarhiltonhead.com or https://www.landroverhiltonhead.com, or call 843-208-1500.