Overall Rating (0)

Wednesday, December 04, 2019
   
Dec. 4 - Computers Donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County from Peacock Automotive

04 December 2019

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 4, 2019 - Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jasper County received 16 refurbished desktop computers that will be used to advance educational programs as the Club aims to empower youth to excel in school, practice good citizenship and lead healthy, productive lives. This donation was presented by Peacock Automotive.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs are so grateful for this donation. Our world is driven by technology, but it can still be costly to provide our Club members with access to the equipment necessary to develop computer skills they will need every day,” said James Dismond, area director of resource development for the Clubs.

Dismond especially looks forward to the impact the computers will have on the Clubs’ literacy program, which bridges in-person tutoring with online learning engagement to help members learn and retain improved reading abilities.

“My team with Peacock Information Technology is thrilled that we can do well by the Boys & Girls Clubs with these computers,” said John Chapman, chief technical officer for Peacock Automotive. “Although we quickly outgrow PCs in our industry, they still make great additions for any classroom, learning center or lab.”

The Dell all-in-one computers features include updated operating systems, 23-inch screens, a minimum of 4 gigabytes of RAM, built-in DVD drives, integrated Intel graphics and Ethernet ports, headphone and mic jacks, keyboards and mice.

