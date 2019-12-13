Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Lowcountry Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 13, 2019 - Peacock Subaru Hilton Head hosted a “Yappy Hour Holiday Edition” on Thursday, Dec. 12, for local families to enjoy an evening with furry friends. Guests were invited to bring their pets to take pictures with Santa Claus. The event also featured Christmas music and some special Christmas treats.

Dogs were available for adoption at the event through Renegade Paws Rescue and guests were encouraged to bring a new member of the family home in time for the holidays.

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501©(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. In support of the organization, guests were encouraged to bring a donation, such as blankets, towels, dog food and any other pet necessities.

During the Yappy Hour Holiday Edition, Peacock Subaru Hilton Head also collected toys for the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation’s program. Members of the community were invited to drop off new toys at Peacock Subaru Hilton Head any time before or during the Yappy Hour event.

“The Peacock Automotive family always strives to express our family-first values, and this is especially important during the holidays,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “We partnered with Renegade Paws Rescue and the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation because both of these organizations provide a great service."