google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, December 13, 2019
   
Text Size

News Categories

Dec. 13 - Donation Drive Benefited Renegade Paws Rescue and Marine Toys For Tots Foundation at Yappy Hour “Holiday Edition”

Print Email

Last Updated on Friday, 13 December 2019 13:44 Editor 13 December 2019 Published on 13 December 2019 Hits: 40

Category: Lowcountry Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 13, 2019 - Peacock Subaru Hilton Head hosted a “Yappy Hour Holiday Edition” on Thursday, Dec. 12, for local families to enjoy an evening with furry friends. Guests were invited to bring their pets to take pictures with Santa Claus. The event also featured Christmas music and some special Christmas treats.

Dogs were available for adoption at the event through Renegade Paws Rescue and guests were encouraged to bring a new member of the family home in time for the holidays.

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501©(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. In support of the organization, guests were encouraged to bring a donation, such as blankets, towels, dog food and any other pet necessities.

During the Yappy Hour Holiday Edition, Peacock Subaru Hilton Head also collected toys for the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation’s program. Members of the community were invited to drop off new toys at Peacock Subaru Hilton Head any time before or during the Yappy Hour event.

“The Peacock Automotive family always strives to express our family-first values, and this is especially important during the holidays,” said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. “We partnered with Renegade Paws Rescue and the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation because both of these organizations provide a great service."

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 2222 Bull Street,Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-220-2759 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.