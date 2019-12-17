Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Lowcountry Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 16, 2019 - Tanger Outlet Centers in Hilton Head presented three Beaufort County agencies with an annual holiday gift in December. During a series of brief ceremonies, Tanger made separate $500 holiday donations to the Bluffton Township Fire District, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services Unit and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tanger shopping centers also presented a donation of funds raised through the annual PinkStyle campaign to local non-profit, DragonBoat Beaufort. This organization is focused on providing cancer survivors the opportunity to heal and regain physical and psychological strength through the camaraderie of DragonBoat paddling and racing. The organization also provides outreach through grants to local cancer patients with needs they are unable to afford or for which they lack coverage. DragonBoat Beaufort provides support and counseling for cancer patients in treatment and in remission, including support for their caregivers, right here in our community.

This year’s campaign raised over $16,149, exceeding last year’s donation of over $13,000, to donate locally to support Beaufort County area patients in their fight against breast cancer. The funds were raised throughout the month of October as part of the 26th annual Tanger PINK campaign.

"Tanger greatly appreciates our local agencies and non-profit organizations for the support they provide our community and shopping centers throughout the year,” stated Ashley Doepp, General Manager of the Tanger Outlets, Hilton Head. “These groups are a pivotal reason why Beaufort County is such a great place to live and do business!”