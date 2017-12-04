Overall Rating (0)

40 Under 40

Category: BOOK OF LISTS

PHOTO: The former Exchange Tavern restaurant building at 6710 Waters Avenue that will be come the new retail store and headquarters for the Byrd Cookie Company, allowing an increase to manufacturing capacity in the company's current building immediately behind this property.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 1, 2017 - Byrd Cookie Company, an award-winning cookie, snack and gift corporation founded in Savannah, has announced what the company is terming a 'landmark' $4 million expansion of its corporate headquarters in Savannah. This family-owned company will add 10,000 square feet of space, significantly increase production capacity and create more than 50 new jobs in Chatham County.

“We have been at maximum capacity on our existing oven line for well over a year now, which limits our sales opportunities,” said Byrd Cookie Company CEO Stephanie Lindley, who is the fourth generation of the Byrd family to lead the company since its founding in 1924. “The new line will increase our baking capacity by five times our current output, which will allow us to secure additional large contracts and to grow even more strategically.”

Renovations are currently underway at the former Exchange Tavern out-parcel building located at 6710 Waters Ave., in front of the company's current retail store, which will serve as the new home for the company’s flagship retail store and corporate offices. Byrd employees will move into the renovated building in January 2018.

The new 170-foot cookie line and production equipment will be installed in the company’s current corporate headquarters in February 2018, with full production on the new line expected to be in place by early March 2018.

“I feel a tremendous responsibility to make solid, long-term decisions that benefit our current employees while positioning the next generation of family owners for even greater success in the future,” said Lindley. “This type of financial investment takes planning and thoughtful consideration and reflects our strong commitment to Savannah.”

Byrd Cookie Company, which currently bakes more than 145 million cookies a year, was offered an aggressive incentive package to relocate to Missouri, but the Savannah Economic Development Authority lobbied to keep this family-owned company in Savannah, and developed a package of tax incentives.

“SEDA is a terrific silent warrior for the Savannah area,” Lindley said. “They rolled up their sleeves and put forth some very creative offers that we just couldn’t refuse in order to keep Byrd and our expansion here in beautiful Savannah, Georgia. I’m deeply grateful for their support and encouragement.”

Byrd Cookie Company currently produces more than three tons of cookies daily in 16 delicious bite-sized flavors, including Key Lime Cooler, Georgia Peach, Scotch Oatmeal, Chocolate Chip and Salted Caramel. The company’s iconic Key Lime Cooler is the first cookie to win Dessert of the Year top honors at the Fancy Food Show. Byrd’s best-selling savory items include Benne Wafers, Cheddar Crisps and Cheddar Pecan Biscuits.