Overall Rating (0)

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 15, 2017 - The 5th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament, held on Oct. 11 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., raised more than $100,000 to benefit education, healthcare and other important causes in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

The tournament attracted more than 150 players from across the region, including a number of Parker’s vendors, suppliers and supporters. Proceeds will directly benefit Georgia and South Carolina communities in areas where Parker’s operates convenience stores.

“We think it’s really important to give back to the community and want to have a meaningful impact on every community where we do business,” Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker told the audience in attendance. “We’re grateful to everyone for supporting this year’s golf tournament, which will provide additional support to help us make even more donations to support important causes in the community in the future.”

Petroleum Transport Company’s team – which included Jay Boaz, Johnny Crisp, Johnson York and Taylor York – earned top honors at the charity golf tournament. The Muscle Milk team won second place, while the Thomas and Hutton team took third place. Matt Dixon won the Longest Drive Contest, Rusty Windsor won the Closest to the Hole Contest and Patrick NeSmith won the Putting Contest. The scramble-format event also included lunch, live music by Tell Scarlett and a raffle featuring dozens of prizes.

In addition to delivering exceptional products and state-of-the-art services, Parker’s is considered an industry leader for its Fueling the Community program. On the first Wednesday of each month, Parkers donates one cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold across all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina, and to local medical centers, including the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.