Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 6, 2018 - Parker’s recently donated $25,000 to the Beaufort County School District as part of the company’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative, which donates a portion of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools.

At a recent school board meeting in Bluffton, S.C., Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker presented a check to Dr. Jeffrey Moss, Superintendent of Schools for Beaufort County.

“This partnership with Parker’s is a wonderful asset,” Moss said. “The company’s annual donation has become a highly visible investment in our schools and in our future.”

The Parker’s donation helps support the school district’s annual Support Person of the Year recognition program, which honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists. Additional funds are allocated to specific schools designated by Parker’s PumpPal members when they purchase gas on the first Wednesday of each month.

“We're deeply honored to support the hard work of teachers and support staff right here Beaufort County through our Fueling the Community program,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker. “By making an investment in education in Beaufort County schools, we’re providing a catalyst for economic development, job creation and opportunities for youth in our communities.”

Parker’s launched its charitable initiative in 2011 and donates money to public and private schools in every community where Parker’s operates stores. The Beaufort County School District leads the way, with the most PumpPal members designating local schools to receive Fueling the Community dollars. Parker’s has donated $80,000 to Beaufort schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program.

“Our Beaufort County customers are passionate about the Fueling the Community program at Parker’s,” said Parker. “They want to see the money support local schools, local teachers and local students, right here in Beaufort County.”