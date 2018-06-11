Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 11, 2018 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., along with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and other community partners, recently presented a U.S. Army veteran and her family with a newly constructed home.

The recipient, wounded during a deployment to Afghanistan, now serves with the Georgia Army National Guard. As part of Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity’s initiative to provide affordable homeownership to local families, the Savannah-area home was sold to the recipient and her family for zero profit and zero interest. Since construction kicked off in February, Gulfstream employees invested more than 1,000 volunteer hours to build the home. “The construction of this home embodies the Gulfstream spirit of community stewardship,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We could not be more motivated to build a home for a family who has selflessly served – and continues to serve – our country. In addition to our employees, I would like to thank Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and our partners for turning the dream of homeownership into a reality for this family.”

Harold Tessendorf, executive director of Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, added: “Since late 2017, the Gulfstream planning team has worked tirelessly alongside us to plan and support this Habitat house. The number of hours and resources dedicated to the home by Gulfstream leadership and employees speaks volumes about the character of their employees and the company’s genuine commitment to the community.”

Furniture for the home was provided by Havertys Furniture in Savannah.