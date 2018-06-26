Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 26, 2018 - In response to one of the hottest flavor trends, United Airlines (UAL) is introducing a new item into its complimentary snack rotation on domestic flights departing before 9:45 a.m. This new snack, created especially for the airline by Byrd Cookie Company, is a maple wafer cookie that combines a crunchy texture with a sweet maple flavor. The new snack will begin to roll out on flights as early as this weekend.

While maple syrup is most often associated with pancakes and waffles, the flavor is becoming more popular in a variety of foods and beverages, with Google Trends data showing an increase in searches related to maple and many heralding it as the “next pumpkin-spice.”

“We know that maple is an increasingly appealing flavor, and we are always looking for ways to capitalize on trends in taste buds,” Vice President of Catering Operations Charlean Gmunder said. “We are excited to offer our customers a light, crisp snack that is created by a woman-owned bakery.”

The cookie combines a rich buttery flavor with a hint of maple and just the right pinch of salt to create a delightfully addictive snack. It is a play on the benne wafer and a modern twist on a cookie that Byrd Cookie Company has been baking for almost 70 years. The maple wafers are baked in Savannah, Ga., and pair nicely with United’s signature illy coffee, making them perfect for the early morning traveler.

“We created this cookie using only the finest ingredients, and we continue to bake in small batches so that we can consistently deliver high-quality confections,” Byrd Cookie Company CEO Stephanie Lindley said.

Byrd Cookie Company is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned business.

To celebrate the new partnership, MileagePlus Exclusives is hosting a live auction where customers can bid miles to travel to Savannah, Georgia and enjoy a tour of the Byrd’s bakery and take in Savannah’s local sites. The auction will be available on the MileagePlus Exclusives website for members to start bidding today at exclusives.mileageplus.com/Byrds.

This new snack replaces the Stroopwafel, the current morning snack. United is expanding its complimentary snack offerings in order to continue to appeal to a broad palate. The Stroopwafel will be available again in the future as the airline rotates between morning snack options. The Stroopwafel will remain on flights departing Europe prior to 9:30 a.m.