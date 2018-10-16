Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, October 16, 2018
   
Oct. 15 - Power restored to 97 percent of Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Michael

Last Updated on Monday, 15 October 2018 14:53

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 15, 2018 - As of noon Monday, Georgia Power has restored power to 97 percent, or more than 375,000 customers, impacted by Hurricane Michael. Restoration is expected to be completed in the Albany area this evening and in the Bainbridge area by tomorrow night. 

The company has more than 5,800 personnel working around the clock to restore power for the approximately 15,000 customers located in the hardest hit areas of Southwest Georgia that received the most destructive damage from Hurricane Michael. All of Georgia Power’s resources are dedicated to storm restoration efforts in the state, along with additional resources from assisting utilities. 

Georgia Power has posted the estimated restoration times (ERTs) for customers who are able to receive electric service in the following areas with these projected times:  

  • Bainbridge area - Tuesday, Oct. 16 by 8 p.m.
  • Albany area - Monday, Oct. 15 by 8 p.m.
  • Americus area  RESTORATION COMPLETED
  • Macon and Central Georgia area – RESTORATION COMPLETED
  • Columbus and West Georgia area – RESTORATION COMPLETED
  • Augusta area - RESTORATION COMPLETED
  • Savannah and Coastal area - RESTORATION COMPLETED 

Georgia Power estimates that damage from Hurricane Michael includes:

  • More than 3,500 spans of wire down (or over 130 miles)
  • Approximately 1,000 broken or damaged power poles
  • More than 900 fallen trees
  • More than 200 transformers damaged 

As restoration efforts continue, the company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Michael: 

  • Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
  • Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
  • Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
  • Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
  • Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

  • Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
  • Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.  
  • Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
  • Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.
  • @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

To help its employees focus on safely restoring power for customers and relieve concerns about their own families, Georgia Power has also activated its Family Services volunteers, who are preparing to deploy to areas impacted by Hurricane Michael in anticipation of employee assistance requests. Family Services is supported by employee volunteers who are not involved with storm restoration.

